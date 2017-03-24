Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run back in jail

Related Coverage Driver turns herself in for deadly hit-and-run

VANCOUVER , Wash. (AP) — A woman out on bail in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian was taken back into custody after authorities say she twice violated the court’s order not to drink.

The Columbian reports ( http://bit.ly/2nwRxrk ) that investigators suspect Jessica Lyn Bankhead was driving under the influence when she struck and killed 44-year-old Richard Waller of Vancouver on Feb. 25 and sped away.

Deputy Prosecutor James Smith said Thursday that witnesses reported seeing Bankhead, 35, drinking at taverns before the crash. She has three prior DUI convictions in 2004, 2006 and 2011.

Bankhead tested positive for alcohol consumption during urinalysis testing March 6 and March 7, according to Clark County Corrections, which asked for her release to be revoked.

Her attorney, Steve Thayer, said Bankhead will enter alcohol abuse treatment if she’s released.