Wilsonville detective faces 2014 misconduct charges

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – A Wilsonville police detective is accused of not reporting multiple cases of child abuse from 2014, according to Clackamas County officials.

Jeffrey Allen Green, who resigned in April 2015, is charged with 5 counts of 2nd-degree official misconduct, according to Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Bryan J. Brock.

The charges, filed Thursday in Clackamas County Circuit Court, allege that on 5 separate occasions Detective Green knowingly violated state law by failing to prompt an investigation into reported child abuse.

Under Oregon law, if the Department of Human Services (DHS) or a law enforcement agency receives a report of child abuse, the department or the agency shall immediately: cause an investigation to be made to determine the nature and cause of the abuse of the child and notify the Office of Child Care if the alleged child abuse occurred in a child care facility.

Brock declined to release specific facts about the case, and declined to say when his office received the case. Court records show the case was investigated by the Milwaukie Police Department.

The alleged incidents occurred in January, May, June and September 2014.

The City of Wilsonville contracts with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services to the city.

The sheriff’s office has not returned a media injury made by KOIN 6 News. Green’s criminal defense attorney, WM Bruce Shepley, declined to comment.

Green was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, March 24, 2017 but waived his appearance. The next court date is scheduled for May 2, 2017.

Wilsonville City Manager Bryan Cosgrove has not yet replied to KOIN 6 News asking for comment on this matter.