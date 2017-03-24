Warrant issued for man in February Vancouver hit-run

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man for a hit-and-run case that critically hurt a pedestrian in Vancouver in February.

Joshua A. Johnson is believed to be the driver of a red Nissan Sentra that hit Paul Adams in the early hours of February 20 on NE 54th Avenue, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson is wanted for felony hit-and-run, and authorities said they don’t know where he is.

Adams was found lying on the side of the road hours after the hit-and-run on NE 54th Avenue. Police were called and Adams was rushed to the hospital where he remained unconscious for more than 2 weeks.

In addition to 2 broken legs, Adams is suffering from a broken back and broken ribs. He is also facing amputation of one leg below the knee.

Anyone with information about Joshua Johnson is asked to call 911, or Detective Todd Young by email: Todd.Young@Clark.Wa.Gov