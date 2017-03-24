Warrant issued for man in February Vancouver hit-run

Joshua Johnson wanted for felony hit-run

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Joshua Johnson in an undated photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, March 24, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man for a hit-and-run case that critically hurt a pedestrian in Vancouver in February.

Joshua A. Johnson is believed to be the driver of a red Nissan Sentra that hit Paul Adams in the early hours of February 20 on NE 54th Avenue, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson is wanted for felony hit-and-run, and authorities said they don’t know where he is.

The driver of this car is wanted for a hit and run in Vancouver on February 21, 2017. (VPD)
The driver of this car is wanted for a hit and run in Vancouver on February 21, 2017. (VPD)

Adams was found lying on the side of the road hours after the hit-and-run on NE 54th Avenue. Police were called and Adams was rushed to the hospital where he remained unconscious for more than 2 weeks.

In addition to 2 broken legs, Adams is suffering from a broken back and broken ribs. He is also facing amputation of one leg below the knee.

Anyone with information about Joshua Johnson is asked to call 911, or Detective Todd Young by email: Todd.Young@Clark.Wa.Gov

Paul Adams was left with 2 broken legs, a broken back and broken ribs after a hit-run crash in Vancouver, March 21, 2017. (KOIN)