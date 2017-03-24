State of the City: Wheeler tackles numerous issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ted Wheeler has been Portland’s mayor for less than 3 months but he’s already had to tackle some sticky situations.

In January, a winter storm put the city’s planning and road crews to the test. That led to the current pothole situation on city streets.

Skyrocketing housing and rental prices are also hot-button issues that Wheeler needs to handle going forward.

And the ongoing issues of protesters disrupting City Council meetings led to the council passing a new, stronger ordinance that allows protesters to be removed from City Hall if they don’t stop the disruption. But the ACLU is readying a challenge to that ordinance.

Friday, Wheeler gave his first State of the City Address.

