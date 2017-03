PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado passed through the Vancouver area on Friday evening.

Had reports of damage in Vancouver, near Orchards & Covington. A few people are on their way to see if they can characterize the damage. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 24, 2017

Jeremy Lampert, of Vancouver, has a shed that was lifted up and blown into a neighbor’s yard. A fence and tree branch were also damaged.