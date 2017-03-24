PPB Chief Mike Marshman placed on leave by Mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman was placed on administrative leave and reassigned to the Personnel Division, the mayor’s office announced early Friday evening.

Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure are under investigation by the Independent Police Review. Mayor Ted Wheeler was told of the investigation late Thursday and spent Friday working out the details related to this case.

But what the investigation is remains unknown.

“It is the Mayor’s hope that the investigation will be expedited and that this matter will be resolved quickly,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Assistant Chief Chris Davis is now the Acting Police Chief.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.