Macy’s Santaland heads to Oregon Historical Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the impending closure of the downtown Portland Macy’s store, historic items from the Santaland display will be donated to the Oregon Historical Society.

Items heading to OHS include Santa’s chair, Rudolph and 3 animatronic elves, trees, wreaths, 25 glitter gift boxes and an 8-foot snowman that measures kid’s height. Two refurbished monorail cars from Meier & Frank will be donated to the Portland Business Alliance.

Macy’s, which is housed in 5-floors of the Meier & Frank Building on 5th Avenue, will close this spring.

The Santaland display items will be kept in the Oregon Historical Society’s vault until the Christmas season, when they will be displayed at the museum downtown.

“This generous donation is certain to delight children and all those young at heart,” said Kerry Tymchuk, Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society. “A trip to Santaland was an iconic experience for countless Oregon families, and we are proud to welcome the Santaland village into the priceless collection of the Oregon Historical Society.”