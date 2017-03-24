‘Jed and the Junkyard War’ proceeds helps 4-year-old

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Gwenyth Hayden’s parents thought the 4-year-old had a sinus infection when she showed signs of sickness in late December. But when antibiotics didn’t work, her pediatrician suspected something more serious. It turned out to be leukemia.

Since then, Gwenyth has been in a fight for her life.

“She just loves life and right now the life has sort of been taken out of her with this illness because she really doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Melissa Hayden, Gwenyth’s grandmother tells KOIN 6 News.

Gwenyth’s grandmother is a teacher at Mill Plain Elementary in Vancouver. Two students there are related to children’s author Steven Bohls, who wrote “Jed and the Junkyard War.”

Bohls on Friday met with students at Mill Plain to talk about writing and to drum up sales for the book, proceeds of which will go to Gwenyth’s family to help offset considerable medical expenses.

Bohl’s will be selling and signing books at 5 p.m. at Mill Plain Elementary on Friday. Students are also selling bookmarks.