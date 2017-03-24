Hwy 26 carjacking suspect charged with kidnapping

Related Coverage Carjacking suspect arrested after chase on Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of carjacking a pickup along the Sunset Highway in Southwest Portland on Wednesday afternoon is now charged with kidnapping.

Carlos Ruelas, 45, appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges of robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Ruelas was arrested on March 22 after a pursuit that ended near Jackson School Road in Washington County.

Court documents are providing additional insight into the allegations against Ruelas:

– Police get reports of a man throwing rocks at passing motorists;

– Ruelas stopped a passing pickup and opened the driver’s door;

– Ruelas began to fight with the driver;

– Ruelas entered the vehicle and the vehicle took off westbound on Highway 26;

– Police catch up to the pickup and an officer can see a struggle inside the pickup’s cab;

– Ruelas forced the victim to continue to drive;

– The victim escapes the pickup and tells police he was hit over and over in his ribs with an object he believed was a gun;

– Ruelas eventually took over behind the wheel and fled officers and sheriff deputies.

When Ruelas was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center he became combative and started yelling curse words in Spanish, according to court documents.