Fish: Portland council meetings too unsafe to attend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Commissioner Nick Fish has directed members of his staff to no longer attend City Council meetings because they are unsafe.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Fish made the decision after protesters yelled unrelentingly Wednesday afternoon. They wore gas masks, wielded sticks and yelled crude comments about Mayor Ted Wheeler’s mother.

Protesters upset by several issues have repeatedly disrupted and shut down meetings since Wheeler took office in January. Fish said the situation has been escalating and Wednesday was the last straw.

Protesters are not just targeting council meetings. They have also camped outside the mayor’s home.

Wheeler tweeted Thursday night that it was sad to return home to find protesters in his yard. He said they flipped off him, his wife and his child, and were shouting threats.

Sad to come home the second night in a row with protesters in my front yard flipping me, my wife, and child off. Now shouting threats. — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 24, 2017