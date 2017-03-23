Refillable beer bottle program launches

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is partnering with Double Mountain Brewery & Tap Room on the pilot phase of a new refillable beer bottle program.

Beginning Thursday, instead of crushing, melting and making the same bottle over and over, they’ll clean and sanitize the same standardized bottle and return it to brewers. Double Mountain beer bottles will be accepted at any BottleDrop Redemption Center in the Portland metropolitan area and returned to the brewery.

“It’s a great sustainability story but its also a great economic story. Because we can wash these bottles and get them back to the breweries for cheaper than its costs to buy new bottles from China,” Jules Bailey with OBRC said.

OBRC hopes to expand the program to other breweries as well.