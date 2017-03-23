Portland paid neighborhood director $144k to step down

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Records show the director of Portland’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement was paid $144,000 in exchange for her quiet resignation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Amalia Alarcon de Morris stepped down from her post Monday with a year’s salary worth of severance. Willamette Week first reported the payment.

Alarcon de Morris ran the neighborhood office for 11 years.

Her departure comes after a November audit found the office lacked leadership, spent funding unequally and that Alarcon de Morris failed to create and execute yearly plans.

Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly oversees the neighborhood-supporting bureau.

Eudaly’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dave Austin says new leadership will allow the office to head in a new direction. He says the bureau will focus on better serving renters and other diverse populations that have previously felt excluded.