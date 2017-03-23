Police search for Wilsonville arson suspect

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a couch on the back porch of a Wilsonville apartment Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Boulder Creek Apartments on SW Wilsonville Road, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect ran off after setting fire to the couch, but police weren’t able to find him.

The fire was put out and nothing else was damaged, deputies said.

A witness described the suspect as a dark skinned man in his late teens to early 20s, 6′ tall with an afro and some facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 503.682.1012 and reference case 17-7785.