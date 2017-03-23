Photos: Oregon wins Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks move on to the Elite 8 with a 69-68 win over the Michigan Wolverines on March 23, 2017.
Sweet 16: Oregon vs. Michigan
Sweet 16: Oregon vs. Michigan x
