BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured person had to be extricated from a car that was involved in a crash in Beaverton Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The crash happened on Cedar Hills Boulevard near Sunset Highway.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted photos of firefighters removing the top of a car to get the injured person out. The person was taken to Oregon Health & Science University. Their current condition is unknown.

