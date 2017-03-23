Learn more about upcoming bridge repair projects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County is planning on repairing three bridges in upcoming projects and wants to tell the public about it.

The county will hold an open meeting on Thursday at the Multnomah Building from 5-7 p.m.

Here is a description of the three projects:

Broadway Bridge: May – October 2017

Rall wheel replacement. Four large steel wheels that roll on tracks to open the bridge for ships to pass will be replaced. The wheels and tracks are worn and cracked after a century of use.

Traffic impact: Two outside traffic lanes will be closed from early May until October. Two inside traffic lanes and both sidewalks will remain open at most times. Several weekend and night bridge closures required.

Burnside Bridge: April 2017 – November 2019

Maintenance project. Complete a number of repairs to keep the bridge in service 15-20 years. These include structural, mechanical, electrical and surface repairs.

Traffic impact: No lanes will be closed on the bridge until fall 2017, when other bridge projects are complete. In April and May 2017, there will be four weekends when I-5 and I-84 are closed in one direction under the bridge. The first weekend closure is from 10 pm on April 14 until 4:30 am on April 17. Lane closures on SW Naito under bridge in fall 2017. Two lanes closed on bridge from late 2017 – 2019.

Morrison Bridge April – October 2017

Lift span replacement. Replace the failing deck on the lift span with a new deck.

Traffic impact: Four of six traffic lanes will be closed during the work. One lane will remain open in each direction. Westbound access from the east side will be limited to freeway access only. Eastbound trips to downtown from east side streets must use a different bridge. There will be bridge closures of 7-10 days in June and September to allow the new concrete deck to cure. Vehicle speed and weight limits on the bridge will be increased after project.