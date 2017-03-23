JFK exhibit opens at Oregon Historical Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society will celebrate President John F. Kennedy in what would have been the 100th year of his life.

The new 6,000-square foot exhibition, “High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy” will feature hundreds of items from the president’s life and time in office. It will be the largest display of its kind outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

“A bold, unique design draws visitors through the life of this enigmatic figure and mixes state of the art interactive elements with iconic moving image footage,” the Oregon Historical Society said in a press release.

Some of the artifacts on display will Kennedy’s rocking chair, letters he wrote to his mother, one of Jacqueline Kennedy’s dresses and a camera from the CBS News station in Dallas that filmed the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, who was accused of assassinating the president.

The “High Hopes” exhibit will be open March 25 November 12, 2017. The museum is at 1200 SW Park Ave. in downtown Portland.