Hiker missing off trail near Horsetail Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KOIN) — A man went missing near Horsetail Falls in the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday, and search efforts continued into the night.

The hiker walked off the trail and down an embankment, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and when he walked back up he couldn’t find the trail again.

He called for help but his cell phone died a short time later.

Search and rescue crews were still looking for him as of 10:30 p.m.

Officials said he has food and water and he’s not injured.

.@MultCoSO search & rescue effort near Horsetail Falls for a hiker off trail. Hiker's phone has died but he has food & gear. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/MjfGhFZQq0 — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) March 24, 2017