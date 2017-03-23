Herrera Beutler a ‘no’ on GOP health care bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler says she can’t support her fellow congressional Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In a statement Thursday she said she still wants to get rid of the current health care law, but “we can do better than the current House replacement plan.” She said any replacement option should provide affordable, high-quality health care.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has slammed the GOP replacement plan, which officials say would cost the state $1.5 billion to keep coverage for about 600,000 residents who gained insurance through the Medicaid expansion that was a key part of Obama’s health care law.

Republicans in the nation’s capital on Thursday scrambled for votes for their legislation. Herrera Beutler was first elected to Congress in 2011. Her 3rd Congressional District includes Vancouver and a swath of southwest Washington.