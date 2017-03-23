Former lieutenant pleads guilty in misconduct case

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – A Gresham police lieutenant, who has since retired, pleaded guilty to a single count of official misconduct for an incident that occurred while on duty.

Officials confirmed that in 2015, Lt. James Peninger exposed himself to fellow City of Gresham employee while on duty.

Peninger was given 18 months of probation and ordered to voluntarily relinquish his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certifications. Peninger was with the department from October 1993 until he retired on September 12, 2016.

Additionally, Multnomah County Judge Eric J. Bergstrom sentenced Peninger to perform 80 hours of community service at charity of Peninger’s choice.

Peninger will have to undergo a sex offender evaluation and receive treatment if the evaluator deems necessary, according to court documents. Peninger will not have to register as a sex offender and was not convicted of any crime related to a sexual offense.

The Oregon State Police investigated the case.

Gresham Police Captain Claudio Grandjean declined to comment on the case and referred all additional inquires to OSP.

Peninger was arraigned on the case filed by the Multnomah County DA’s Office on Wednesday and immediately pleaded guilty and was sentenced.