Fontaine Bleau shooter sentenced to life in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of killing Duriel Harris outside the Fontaine Bleau Nightclub in November 2013 has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Multnomah County Jury found 26-year-old Xavier Bolden guilty of murder on March 23, 2017.

Bolden was charged with one count of murder, six counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reports Harris died Nov. 9, 2013 after being shot three times in the upper body.

Both Bolden and Harris had gang ties. Prosecutors write, “the fabric of this case is grounded in a social gathering of gang members.”

The night Harris was killed, there was a large event being held at the now-closed Fontaine Bleau Nightclub. The event was attended by Hoover and Blood gang members.

“In fact, contrary to [the] current relationship between the two gangs, when this incident occurred, the evidence suggests the two gangs were getting along.”

Law enforcement officials believe many of the gang shootings and homicide that have occurred since Harris’ death have been retaliatory in nature and directly stem from this incident.

However, prosecutors believe the death of Harris appears to have been a “personal matter” between him and Bolden.

Records show that the fight that triggered the shooting started inside Fontaine Bleau and spilled out onto the street near Northeast 3rd and Broadway.

When police arrived, they found a hostile crowd that was estimated to be 75-100 people in size. To gain control of the situation police supervisors called for a city-wide “code 3” response, which means every available officer was asked to respond with lights and sirens.

Two other people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Bolden was arrested in Las Vegas by a fugitive apprehension team.