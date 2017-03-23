Caretaker, friend charged with murder, arson

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) – A caretaker and her friend face murder charges in the death of a 74-year-old Beaverton woman who died about a month after fire swept through her Beaverton home.

Kathryn Susan Breen was injured in a December 23, 2016 fire that began in the afternoon in the 5400 block of SW Alger Avenue. A 911 caller said the fire was near the front door and a woman with mobility problems was stuck in bed.

Beaverton police spokesperson Officer Mike Rowe declined to identify the cause of the fire, but 4 days later the Washington County DA’s Office charged 2 women with 1st-degree arson and 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault.

Those women, Celia Lee Schwab, 63, and 55-year-old Maria Lucille Meisner, were neighbors and friends. Meisner lived next door to Breen, and Schwab had been Breen’s caretaker for several years, police said.

Breen died January 24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

The original charges against Schwab and Meisner were dismissed Monday after a new grand jury indictment leveled the murder charges against them. A motive has not been revealed by either police or prosecutors.

Schwab now faces 2 counts of murder and one count each of 1st-degree arson, 1st-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal mistreatment.

Meisner is charged with one count each of aggravated murder, murder, 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree assault.

Both remain held in the Washington County Jail. Trial dates have not been set.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.