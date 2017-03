PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ally spent the morning at Tryon Creek Park and made wooden name tags before meeting a ranger.

Ranger Jamen showed her the birds that flock to the park and she recognized one right away — a bald eagle.

Ally is 8 and full of life. She’s waiting to find her adoptive home, a place she will light up with her joy.

Ally is Wednesday’s Child for March 22, 2017

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.