Washougal sewing circle continues to help girls abroad

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KOIN) — A group of women in at Washougal United Methodist Church are teaming up to sew dresses for girls in 82 countries.

Volunteers are part of a program called “Dress A Girl” run by Hope 4 Women International. They plan on sewing up to 300 dresses and shipping them to girls in need around the world.

Cleta Gilman, who helps sew, says the dresses can even help save the girls from being targeted by sex traffickers.

“They see the label and they know that girl is being checked on. Somebody’s gonna look for her,” Gilman says.

KOIN 6 News reported last year when Gilman and others at her church began the program. The story garnered attention and brought donations to help sew even more dresses.

“It boils down to helping another girl,” Gilman says. She hopes to one day make a trip for the delivery to see the girls receive the dresses in person.