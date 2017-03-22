Tanning daycare worker indicted on 114 charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Bend daycare manager accused of leaving 7 children alone so she could go tan has been indicted with 114 charges, officials say.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office said a grand jury returned the indictments against January Neatherlin, 31, on Tuesday. She faces 76 counts of first-degree criminal mischief and 38 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

“Nothing is more precious than the safety and security of our children,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. “If the allegations against Ms. Neatherlin are proven in court, I will seek the maximum penalty authorized by law.”

Neatherlin’s bail has been set at $200,000.

She is accused of leaving 7 children (ages ranging from 6 months to 4 years old) at a daycare she ran from her home so she could go tan.

Her next court appearance is set for March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

State records show that Neatherlin’s business, Little Giggles Daycare, was investigated twice since 2014 by state child welfare advocates. Despite the investigations, her business was still listed as an option for students at Oregon State University-Cascades.