Sweet! Ducks fans headed to KC for more madness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sweet 16 will be even sweeter for Oregon Ducks fans headed toward Kansas City for Thursday’s match against Michigan.

That game, with tipoff set for 4:09 p.m., will be shown on KOIN.

Any fan who wants to see the game in person is likely to be flying now. Kohr Harlan filed this video report from PDX.

Note: KOIN 6 News is pre-empted Thursday afternoon for the Oregon Ducks-Michigan Wolverines game, plus the second game of the doubleheader, Purdue vs Kansas.

There will be a special edition of KOIN 6 News following the games, plus a special edition of Game On! at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.