Roommate gets life in prison for stabbing pregnant teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An 18-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing her son’s aunt, who was several months pregnant at the time of her death in northwest Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tannekqwa Thompson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The murder conviction was modified as part of a plea deal to not include 18-year-old Charreen Stanford’s unborn child.

The two teens had been arguing at a Washington County home they shared in May 2016 before Thompson stabbed Stanford five times with a kitchen knife.

Prosecutors say Thompson fled and was later found by a police dog hiding in bushes near the home.

Thompson apologized to Stanford’s family in court, saying what she did was wrong and that she didn’t know how to control her anger.