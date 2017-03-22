Portland mom calls cop that shot her son ‘bloodthirsty’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There was only one speaker Wednesday morning at a rally demanding justice for Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old shot and killed in February by a Portland police officer.

On Tuesday, a grand jury recommended no charges be filed against that officer. Now, Hayes’ mother is speaking out.

Surrounded by family and protesters wearing targets, the teen’s mother, Venus Hayes, had strong words about her son’s death. The mom referred to the officer who shot her son as bloodthirsty and murderously minded.

She also criticized how little police had told her about the case. The mother said she learned about her son’s death from Facebook and only learned details about what happened from the media and from the death certificate. Venus Hayes also said she doesn’t like how her son has been portrayed.

“He was a child. He was a child, and he was born here in Portland, Oregon, so he was an Oregon citizen his whole entire life. But most of all, he was a kid,” Venus Hayes said.

Venus Hayes is hoping the federal government will look more closely at this case, though her attorney Ashlee Albies said that doesn’t seem likely under the Trump administration. She did say the district attorney was requesting the release of the grand jury transcripts, and they’re also awaiting police investigation documents.

Albies said, so far, she finds the facts of the case to be troubling.

“What we do know thus far is that Quanice was on his knees, that he did not point a weapon at any officers and that he was shot in the head,” Albies said.

Officer Andrew Hearst shot and killed Quanice Hayes following a series of events that began with a report of an armed robbery at the Portland Value Inn Hotel.

The victim told officers on the scene Quanice Hayes put a gun to his head and held him hostage in his car for nearly 30 minutes before stealing his Oregon Trail EBT card and some clothes, according to Portland Police Bureau.

A short time later, police received a report of a car prowl at Banfied Pet Hospital nearby. The victim’s description of the suspect matched the one provided by the victim of the initial robbery. Police also said an item of clothing found in the second victim’s car was linked to the first victim, PPB said.

Then someone reportedly called 911 to report someone in their yard on NE Tillamook Street. Police said the description of the suspect was consistent with the others.

Officers searched the area and found Hayes in a side yard. He allegedly told police he lived in the home. But as officers checked with the homeowner, Hayes fled. Police said they noticed Hayes was holding his waistband as he ran away.

A perimeter was set up around the neighborhood and police said they found items Hayes left behind that allegedly connected him to all of the crime scenes.

Officers later found a home with a broken window on NE Hancock Street. Hayes was found crouching in an alcove between the garage and the home.

Police said they believed he was armed with a handgun when they ordered him to keep his hands up and crawl out of the alcove.

He started to get up, police said, but got upright on his knees and made “repeated and deliberate motions with his hands to the area of his waistband and pockets.”

That’s when Officer Hearst fired 3 shots at Hayes, striking him twice in the torso and once in the head. Hayes died at the scene, and toxicology tests showed he had cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone in his blood at the time, police said.

It was later determined Hayes had a realistic-looking replica firearm.

Once the request for grand jury transcripts is granted, it will be released to the public. That could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon.