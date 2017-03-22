Most of Centennial Mills to be demolished

Related Coverage What will happen to Centennial Mills?

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The City Council unanimously approved the Portland Development Commission’s request to demolish most of the aging Centennial Mills redevelopment site on Wednesday morning.

The iconic Flour Mill building with the water tank on top is now the only structure scheduled to be preserved.

The council also directed the PDC to maximize the construction of housing affordable to those earning 0 to 60 percent of the median family income in any future project there. Mayor Ted Wheeler also urged the PDC to preserve access opportunities to the west bank of the Willamette River where the property is located, even if they are completed later.

The decision means that the Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Horse Patrol, which moved there in 2001 and temporarily moved out in 2015, will most likely never return. The council must know decide whether to continue the unit in next year’s budget and, if so, where to permanently house it.

The PDC now expects to issue a new Request for Proposal in late 2017 or early 2018.

The PDC bought the property for $7.7 million in 2000 and has been trying to preserve the most structural sound buildings in a redevelopment project. But none of the proposed projects have penciled out over the past 17 years, allowing the buildings to further deteriorate to the point where the PDC now sees them as preventing future development.

The PDC has already allocated over $12 million to demolish the buildings at greatest risk of collapse.