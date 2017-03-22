‘Hyperloop’ could connect Northwest in 15 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Imagine a trip from Portland to Seattle only taking 15 minutes.

A group called Pacific Hyperloop is one of 35 finalists in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. The group will present its idea in Washington D.C. on April 5 to be considered to host the first Hyperloop network.

The Hyperloop One Global Challenge invited teams to create “comprehensive commercial, transport, economic and policy cases” for their proposed city or region. Pacific Hyperloop aims to “connect the West Coast.”

Other finalists proposed Hyperloops in 35 cities and regions across the world.