‘Forgotten’ neighborhood at top of list for sidewalks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been called one of Portland’s “forgotten” neighborhoods, and it may soon be getting a facelift thanks to funding from Metro.

Residents of the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood have been asking for sidewalks to make their community safer for cyclists and pedestrians for years.

“When we moved here that was the one thing we didn’t like,” Ron Hoffman said. “It’s really unusual for a neighborhood this old not to have sidewalks.”

Not having sidewalks makes it challenging for Hoffman to take his dog Lucy on her daily walk. The lack of pavement also poses problems for people who use wheelchairs or other means of getting around. The residential streets get particularly muddy when it rains, making the walk to school messy for many children.

Aside from the inconvenience factor, it’s also dangerous.

Metro says Lane Middle School’s assistant principal was “horrified” to learn a student was hit by a car last year at the intersection of SE 60th Avenue and Flavel Street.

The Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood Association says that incident is just one more reason they’ve continued their fight for safer streets all these years.

But as streets have grown busier, Lesley McKinley says the fight has become more dire. She calls the neighborhood’s quest for funding “a long haul.”

“This neighborhood was annexed into Portland about 30 years ago and it was previously a very rural area,” McKinley told KOIN 6 News. “There is limited money in those budgets.”

Metro spokesperson Craig Beebe agreed that funding is limited. But he also revealed the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood is finally at the top of the funding list.

“The needs list is longer than the funding available,” Beebe explained.

Metro announced it will allocate more than $2 million — and the city will match that with a grant — to fund the $5 million project to improve safety and sidewalks in the neighborhood.

Although it may take years to complete, neighbors say it’s a start.