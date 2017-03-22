Ex-fugitive doctor gets 44 years for rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Steven Moos, a one-time Oregon doctor who fled the US to avoid federal charges, was sentenced to more than 44 years for rape.

Moos was convicted March 17 on 3 counts of 1st-degree rape, 6 counts of 1st-degree sodomy and one count each of 1st-degree unlawful sexual penetration and witness tampering.

Moos fled the US in 2004 amid allegations he committed medical fraud. The sexual abuse began in 2004 in China and the United Arab Emirates and continued in a Beaverton apartment complex in 2012.

The victim reported it to Beaverton police in 2016.

Previously, Moos was indicted on federal drug charges. He fled the country but was discovered by authorities in the United Arab Emirates in 2010. He was extradited to Oregon and sentenced in 2011 to probation for drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.