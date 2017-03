PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash has snarled traffic on I-5 southbound in Kelso.

Washington State Trooper Will Finn says the crash involved a pedestrian but released no other details. I-5 SB is partially blocked at milepost 35.

Officers are on scene conducting an investigation.

UPDATE: The crash on I-5 SB south of Longview/Kelso is a deadly crash involving a car and pedestrian. #pdxtraffic #koin6news https://t.co/ac5mbFlksX — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) March 22, 2017

UPDATE: Crash on I-5 SB south of Longview/Kelso is blocking the left lane. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/E43mVHHNKN — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) March 22, 2017