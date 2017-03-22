Dead cows in Oregon reservoir disturb tourists

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Dead cattle floating in a reservoir just west of the Oregon-Idaho border are causing trouble for tourists.

The Idaho Statesman reports about 10 to 15 cattle carcasses were discovered floating in Owyhee Reservoir in Malheur County, Oregon, on Sunday. The cattle died as a result of heavy snow burying their winter forage and ranchers’ inability to reach the livestock with food.

Malheur Sheriff Brian Wolfe says the carcasses are alarming to recreationists, who don’t know what caused their deaths. The carcasses are also spread out, making them hard to avoid.

Wolfe says he wants to assure the public that the livestock didn’t die of neglect or abuse. He says he’s going to send his marine deputy out this week to assess the situation and hopefully devise a plan for removal.