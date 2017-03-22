Cleveland HS marches in uniforms from 1985

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cleveland High School senior Jacob Warmflash is a percussionist with the marching band. He said he loves the band and being able “to play as loud as you can.”

But the 17-year-old — and the more than 100 others in the band — are wearing band uniforms that are nearly twice as old as they are.

“None of these kids were alive when” the uniforms were first worn by Cleveland High School in 1985, band director Gary Riler told KOIN 6 News.

“That was the last time the district purchased uniforms for the schools,” he said. “After that, funding changed and so there’s no capital outlay for the music programs anymore. Now we have to do it on our own.”

That’s why the Cleveland High School PTA is organizing a fundraiser to buy new uniforms — at a total cost of $65,000.

Riler said the decades-old uniforms have “about 8 or 9 pieces to them, so you can easily lose or have something not work anymore.”

“There’s this inside thing, this yellow, the jacket, the hat. It’s very difficult to get on,” Warmflash said. “You got this nice gold chain and this very fluffy down piece and then this gold thing around your waist.

The 1985 uniforms are wool and need to be drycleaned. Riler said the new uniforms would be washable, easier to take care of, easier to maintain and more current.

More than just styles have changed in 32 years. The kids are bigger.

“We have 115 kids, we’ll probably march about 90 of them,” Riler said. “It will be interesting to see if we have 90 (uniforms) that fit all the kids that we have.”

The fundraiser is trying to raise enough money to purchase 180 uniforms and hope to have them in time for a trip to Disneyland in Spring 2018.

“It would be really great to have them by then so we could actually do the Main Street march,” Riler told KOIN 6 News. They need to order the uniforms early, perhaps by July, in order to get them made in time.

Riler said the marching band promotes camaraderie and working together toward a common goal. The band marched in the Starlight Parade last year, “and we hadn’t marched in the previous 14 years before that.”

Regardless of the uniform, the kids will keep marching at Cleveland High.

“It’s nice to see kids from all different background come together and do something really special with music,” he said.