Carjacking suspect leads police chase down Hwy 26

The chase went on for miles

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A driver lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 on March 22, 2017. (WCSO)
A driver lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 on March 22, 2017. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A carjacking suspect lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 from Portland all the way to Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon.

A driver lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 on March 22, 2017. (ODOT)
A driver lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 on March 22, 2017. (ODOT)

The driver sped west on Sunset Highway for miles before exiting the highway and getting back on going east.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver turned around on Glencoe Road but surrendered shortly after that.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more information when it becomes available.

Oregon Department of Transportation cameras captured the whole chase on video.

 