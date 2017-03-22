Carjacking suspect leads police chase down Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A carjacking suspect lead police on a chase down Hwy 26 from Portland all the way to Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver sped west on Sunset Highway for miles before exiting the highway and getting back on going east.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver turned around on Glencoe Road but surrendered shortly after that.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more information when it becomes available.

Oregon Department of Transportation cameras captured the whole chase on video.

#BreakingNews Carjacked truck is stopped at Jackson School Road right off of Highway 26. Chase went for miles. @KOIN6Traffic #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/c9KbUupbb5 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) March 22, 2017

#breakingnews Carjacking suspect in stolen truck running from police on highway 26 westbound thru Hillsboro right now.@KOIN6Traffic pic.twitter.com/mTzfuJtGA0 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) March 22, 2017