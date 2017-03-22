Bend teens busted in $50K fake gold case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Bend teens were arrested after authorities say they made more than $50,000 from selling artificial gold bars as real gold.

The unnamed 17-year-old suspects were booked into the Deschutes County Juvenile Department on Tuesday and face charges of first-degree aggravated theft by deception, first-degree theft by deception and more, according to the Bend Police Department.

The investigation started on February 24 when police received initial reports from customers who had purchased the artificial gold. Reports continued to flood in through March.

Police said the boys bought their artificial gold online and then sold it to unsuspecting Bend residents as authentic gold over the past year. They were “sophisticated” and used multiple methods to hide their true names, according to investigators. They would find customers through Craigslist and set up meetings to sell the gold.

In total, the suspects made more than $50,000 in money and other goods. Authorities said they’ve been able to get back some of the money used to purchase the artificial gold.

Several officers and detectives spent a “substantial” amount of time on the case before finding, interviewing and arresting the boys.

The artificial gold bars were purchased from Canada and Australia.

Anyone who bought the gold between July 2016 and Tuesday is encouraged to call Bend police at 541.693.6911.

The suspects’ names aren’t being released because they’re minors.