PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in a crash on Highway 30 on Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue say two cars collided head-on near NW Newberry Road. No other details about the crash were released.

Highway 30 is closed at milepost 10 where investigators are on scene. Drivers should avoid the area.

Hwy 30 Pin-in: Two separate pin-in next to each other. Incident Commander managing as one large scene. Multiple patients transported. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 22, 2017