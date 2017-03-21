Rain continues, Columbia River creeps into flood stage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As rain continues to fall, the Columbia River is advancing into flood stage.

By Tuesday morning, the Columbia River was half an inch above minor flood stage, and it’s forecast to rise another foot before the week ends.

Rain will continue into Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of some thunderstorms.

Showers will continue during parts of Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will be dry, but rain will move back into the area on Thursday evening.

The Columbia River continues to be under a flood warning.

