PBOT gives possible date for reopening W Burnside

City crews have spent about a week cleaning up and improving W Burnside Rd. near Skyline where a large landslide covered the roadway. The work is weather dependent and may take longer forcing crews to delay the roads reopening. As of right now, The Portland Bureau of Transportation says Burnside will remain closed at least through Friday afternoon. The soonest the roadway will be reopened is 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Crews are in the process of repairing two sinkholes and several potholes now that they have cleared out all the debris from the landslide. They are also improving drainage in areas where stormwater was not draining properly into roadside storm drains. Several places where the base underneath the pavement has been compromised need to be replaced as well. PBOT will finish everything off by replacing the top layer of pavement so it’s nice and smooth.

There is a signed detour in place to get around the closure of Burnside between Skyline and Barnes Rd. Drivers should still use either US 26 or Cornell Rd. as alternate routes.