PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two on-duty Portland Police officers are credited for saving a family of 5 from their burning home on Tuesday morning.

Officers Kays and Toops spotted a home on fire in the 4000 block of SE 170th Avenue and helped the family, including 2 kids, evacuate.

The rear deck of the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Portland and Gresham responded and put out the flames.

Officials say there were smoke detector problems in the home.

