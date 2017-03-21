Oregon’s unemployment rate at historic low

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s monthly unemployment rate is now the lowest in recorded history.

Oregon’s unemployment rate in February was 4.0%, the lowest on record since 1976. It was significantly lower than the US rate of 4.7% in the same period.

What a 4% unemployment rate means is about 82,000 Oregonians were unemployed in the month, the lowest number since 1995. Since that time, Oregon’s labor force has grown from 1.7 million to more than 2 million.

In a statement, Gov. Kate Brown said the state “must continue this progress by creating good jobs in the places that need them most,” listing health care and the social assistance sectors.

“While Oregon has had historic job growth, unfortunately the proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act puts more than 23,000 health care jobs at risk,” the governor said. “Congress must stop playing politics and consider the drastic consequences to Oregon’s economy.”