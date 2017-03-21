N Clackamas School District building catches fire

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — A North Clackamas School District facility operations building caught fire Tuesday night, Clackamas Fire District #1 said.

A worker who was at the building on the 12000 block of Fuller Road called 911 immediately after the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Crews arrived and it was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm fire due to the size of the building and the amount of flames.

Firefighters searched for victims and ventilated the building.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.