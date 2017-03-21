More guilty verdicts in Malheur occupation case

Related Coverage Split decision in 2nd Malheur occupation trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four men convicted of felonies in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge were also convicted of misdemeanors on Tuesday.

Jason Patrick, Darryl Thorn, Duane Ehmer and Jake Ryan were found guilty in a bench trial of trespassing and tampering with vehicles and equipment.

Patrick was also found guilty of destruction and removal of property. Sentencing for these 4 men is set for May 10.

The misdemeanor charges were handled in federal court by Judge Anna Brown, who also presided over both trials related to the case.

They were all convicted of various felonies by a jury on March 10, a verdict which handed prosecutors a measure of redemption after they failed to convict Ammon and Ryan Bundy along with five other occupiers in a high-profile trial last fall.