Man wanted for groping women in Walmart

Police said suspect touched woman, teen in Battle Ground Walmart

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Police are working to identify this man who allegedly touched 2 women inappropriately in a Battle Ground Walmart store on March 15, 2017. (Battle Ground PD)

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching 2 women inside Walmart.

It happened March 15 around 5 p.m. in the Battle Ground Walmart store on SW 13th Avenue, according to Battle Ground Police Dept.

Police told KOIN 6 News the man touched a woman and a teen in a store aisle.

Surveillance images show the man driving away from the store in a truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call Detective Rick Kelly at 360.342.5242 or email him by clicking here. You can also submit an anonymous tip.

Police say a suspect accused of inappropriately touching 2 women in Walmart left in this truck, March 15, 2017. (Battle Ground PD)