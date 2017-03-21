Man wanted for groping women in Walmart

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching 2 women inside Walmart.

It happened March 15 around 5 p.m. in the Battle Ground Walmart store on SW 13th Avenue, according to Battle Ground Police Dept.

Police told KOIN 6 News the man touched a woman and a teen in a store aisle.

Surveillance images show the man driving away from the store in a truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call Detective Rick Kelly at 360.342.5242 or email him by clicking here. You can also submit an anonymous tip.