Man wanted after robbing Oregon City credit union

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City police are looking for a man they say robbed a credit union on Tuesday morning.

The Oregon City Police Department said officers were called at 9:08 a.m. in response to a robbery at OnPoint Community Credit Union on South Highway 213.

A white man in his early 20s with a slender build walked into the credit union and demanded money from a teller. Then, he ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the robber didn’t display a weapon, but the teller believed he was armed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies aided in the manhunt (even a K-9 unit), but none were successful in capturing him.

The robber was last seen wearing a black and red Portland Trailblazers cap, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a gray and white jacket, police said.

The FBI is assisting in this investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call OCPD at 503.496.1616.