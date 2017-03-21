Lawmakers work to solve education budget gap

Related Coverage OR budget framework proposes education, health care cuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers held another public hearing on Wednesday as they continue searching for ways to pay for schools statewide.

Schools face a budget gap for the 2017-2019 biennium that’s close to $400 million dollars, a deficit the Joint Subcommittee on Education has to somehow find a way to iron out.

Rep. Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland, co-chairs the Joint Subcommittee on Education with Sen. Rod Monroe, D-Portland. During Tuesday’s public hearing, that subcommittee discussed Senate Bills 5516 and 5517.

SB 5516 and 5517 are appropriations bills for the Department of Education and State School Fund.

SB 5517 budgets just over $8 billion dollars for the fund, but school district business officials statewide say that’s about $380 million dollars short.

“We can’t fix this problem entirely with cuts. We can’t fix this problem entirely with tax increases. We gotta do a little of both,” Monroe said.

“Where do you go? That’s what we’re trying to figure out, and there are truly no good answers. We can’t cut our way out of it,” Smith-Warner said.

Education is just part of the state’s financial problem. Oregon faces a $1.8 billion budget gap.