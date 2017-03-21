Jerome Kersey continues to give with organ donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Trail Blazer Jerome Kersey will be honored Tuesday night for organ donations that saved the lives of eight children after he died unexpectedly in 2015.

Kersey played for the Blazers from 1984-1995, helping them reach the NBA finals in 1990 and 1992. He retired in Portland and remained active in the community until his sudden death from a pulmonary embolism in 2015.

Donate Life Northwest will celebrate Kersey’s life and organ donation at the Blazers game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks

According to Donate Life Northwest, eight children were saved from a burn center in Texas with eye and tissue donations from Kersey. They say his cornea donation was used in a groundbreaking eye surgery improving four other patients’ lives.

Those interested in learning more and registering on the donor registry can visit the Donate Life Northwest booth near entry A25 on the 100 level concourse during the game. iPhone users can now sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor right from the Health app with the release of iOS 10.

