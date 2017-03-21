Beaverton Police motorcycle damaged in hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton Police motorcycle was damaged by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning.

Officer Dalton says he was conducting a traffic stop on the on-ramp to NB Hwy 217 from Canyon Road when a silver 2004 Acura MDX with an unknown Oregon ‘tree’ plate drove by and damaged the passenger side mirror.

Officer Dalton was off the motorcycle and was not injured.

The driver initially stopped but then continued and left the scene.

Beaverton Police are hoping to locate the driver and the car involved.