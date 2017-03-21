20 cats suffer hair loss, infections in decaying home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of 20 cats and kittens suffered from hair loss, eye infections and dental problems while they lived in an elderly couple’s decaying home, officials say.

The Oregon Humane Society removed the animals from a St. John’s neighborhood on March 17.

They’re now receiving medical care and are expected to recover and make good pets for the right families. A handful of cats are available for adoption now, and others will be made ready after they’re spayed/neutered and receive additional medical care.

Officials said the elderly couple was feeding the animals, but their home’s electrical and plumbing problems were forcing them to relocate. The animals were also in need of medical attention the couple couldn’t afford.

Everything started with just a few cats, but over the years, the home became a large colony as the animals reproduced, and stray cats came and went through an open basement window. Eventually, a visitor found out about the elderly couple’s situation and reached out to OHS.

“Everyone who had helped us has been very caring and considerate. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help,” said one of the owners of the cats.

With the addition of these 20 cats, OHS is nearly at capacity for felines. The humane society is currently caring for more than 125 cats.

To see what cats are available for adoption, click here.